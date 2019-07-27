Derbyshire firefighters tackle Buxton hay bale blaze

Firefighters in Buxton have tackled a grass fire involving a bale of hay that was caught alight.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene off Manchester Road at about 6pm last night, July 26, to reports of a small area of grass on fire.

Manchester Road, Buxton.

Crews extinguished the fire before dampening down the grass to prevent it spreading further.

A fire service spokesman said: "Firefighters from Buxton attended reports of a fire off Manchester Rd, Buxton. The fire was involving a small area of grass land and and bale of hay alight.

"Crew used beaters, drag forks and hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, dampen down and prevent further fire spread."