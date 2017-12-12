Derbyshire fire service launch public consultation on station staffing

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service has launched a public consultation on options to change the way Glossop and Matlock fire stations are staffed by firefighters.

Service managers are considering three options to change the duty systems which determine staffing levels and shift patterns as they try to achieve a necessary £1.6million in savings by 2019-20.

Chief Fire Officer Terry McDermott said: “The decision to review the duty system was based on thorough data and performance analysis.

“This examined the overall cost effectiveness of these stations, based on the limited number of incidents attended and reducing risks in the communities.”

He added: “In reviewing the way our firefighters staff these stations, a number of options for change were presented to the Fire and Rescue Authority in September 2017, and then three were shortlisted for public consultation.

“Our communities’ opinions on these proposals matter to us, and will be fed into the final decision-making process.

“I’d encourage everyone to have their say, especially people living and working around Glossop and Matlock.”

Current arrangements often result in stations being heavily staffed at night, when the number of emergency response incidents is lower and when most fire prevention work must be carried out during the day.

Both stations currently have 14 firefighters working full-time, and 12 on-call, and these numbers could be subject to change.

Service leaders are keen to stress, however, that any reduction in the number of full-time firefighter will not result in redundancies, nor will it increase response times.

The consultation will run until 11.59pm on Friday February 16, 2018.

Full details of the consultation, supporting information and a questionnaire are available online at www.derbys-fire.gov.uk/have-your-say.

A freepost information leaflet inviting comment on all three options is being sent to all postal addresses in the Glossop and Matlock area.