Dash-cam footage appeal after police officer injured in ram-raid burglary

Police are appealing for dashboard camera footage of a car and van being driven away from the scene of a burglary in which a police officer was injured.

A white van and a blue Land Rover 90 were driven away at speed following a break-in at a unit in Graphite Way, Hadfield, at around 4.25pm on Sunday.

They drove along the Woodhead Pass, driving erratically and overtaking other vehicles as they travelled toward Holmefirth.

The first officer at the scene of the break-in pulled up outside the unit before the car was immediately rammed by thieves trying to leave the scene in Ford Ranger, breaking the officer’s arm.

The force of the crash left the Ford so badly damaged that the driver got out, jumping into a white van driven by another member of the gang. The thieves drove off in the van, taking a generator and a blue Land Rover Defender from the business premises.

It was later discovered that the Ford had also been stolen from inside the unit compound.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DS Stephen Topham on 101, quoting reference 18000135840.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.