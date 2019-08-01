Danger to life severe flood warning issued for Whaley Bridge after damage at Toddbrook Reservoir

The Environment Agency has issued a severe flooding alert for Whaley Bridge after heavy rain caused damage to a wall at Toddbrook Reservoir.

The severe flooding alert, which warns of danger to life, states: "River levels in the River Goyt could rise rapidly as a result of water coming from Toddbrook Reservoir.

Emergency services at the scene at Toddbrook Reservoir. Photo- Jason Chadwick

"Evacuation plans are currently underway for the area of Whaley Bridge.

"If you believe that you are in immediate danger, please call 999.

"Please be aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with the current situation, and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."