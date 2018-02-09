Dame Sarah Storey meets High Peak pupils

Gold medal-winning paralympian Dame Sarah Storey met secondary students from across the High Peak at a Young Ambassador Training Workshop.

The event at New Mills Leisure Centre was organised by the High Peak School and Sport Partnership

Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey talks to young ambassadors from High Peak secondary schools.

Dawn Richardson, who is involved with the programme, said: “Dame Sarah was able to give an insight into her world as a top-flight paralympian and inspired the children to be the best they can.”

The young ambassadors will use these skills to inspire their peers and cluster primary schools by leading assemblies on being more active and healthy.

Sponsorship from Tarmac has kitted the team out with hoodies to identify them as the ‘go-to’ people for sport within their schools.