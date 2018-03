A badger sett has been blocked in a disused quarry on the edge of Buxton.

Derbyshire police say the sett has been blocked a number of times since the start of this year.

Police attended today and found the sett blocked with sticks and large rocks.

All entrances apart from one were blocked with the sticks and rocks.

The sett has now been unblocked by police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote 287-060318 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.