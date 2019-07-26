Young man taken to hospital after being assaulted in Buxton

A young man has been taken to hospital after being assaulted in Buxton last night.

Officers were called to reports of an assault in Spring Gardens at about 9.20pm on Thursday.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “At the scene a 23-year-old man was found with injuries to his face. He was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious, but not life-threatening, injury."

Enquiries are continuing into the incident and officers are keen to speak to anyone who has information that can help the investigation.

Call police on 101 quoting reference 1390-250719 with any information.