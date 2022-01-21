Woman's body found in Buxton

Officers from Staffordshire Police had been searching for Jane Morgan, who was last seen in Bentilee on January 20.

But they have now called off the search after a body was found in Buxton this morning.

The force said: “Sadly, the body of a woman, believed to be 49-year-old Jane, was recovered on Leek Road, Buxton, this morning (Friday 21 January).”

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman's body was discovered in Buxton this morning

The Buxton to Leek Road had been closed for several hours this afternoon with police saying they were dealing with an incident.

It reopened at around 3.05pm.