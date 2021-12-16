Woman arrested in Buxton on suspicion of going equipped to steal

A woman has been arrested in Buxton on suspicion of a number of offences.

By Louise Cooper
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:27 pm

Officers followed a car in the town on Wednesday night before stopping it on Nunsfield Road.

The Vauxhall Corsa was searched and numerous items were found inside, including a knife, tools and suspected drugs.

A 32-year-old woman in the car was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife, going equipped to steal and possessing drugs.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A woman was arrested in Buxton on suspicion of a number of offences.

She remains in custody.