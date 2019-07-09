Woman and two police officers allegedly assaulted in Buxton

Police are appealing for information after a woman and two officers were allegedly assaulted in Buxton.

The 33-year-old victim, a woman from the town, was allegedly assaulted by another woman and suffered cuts and bruises.

Police attended the scene on Buxton market place and it is alleged that the same woman then assaulted two officers, who received similar injuries.

The woman, a 43-year-old from Buxton, was arrested and has been released under investigation.

Officers now want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, which occurred at 10.45am on June 27.

Anyone with information should contact police, quoting the reference number 19000332546 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.