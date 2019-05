Police Officers were spotted in a Buxton park as they searched for two men.

Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team were in Ashwood Park searching for the men who had ran from police.

Ashwood Park

A police spokesman said: "If you saw officers in Ashwood Park earlier, they were searching for two males who had ran from police.

"Both males were located a short time later.

"Many thanks to the several members of public who helped officers in the search."

Firefighters bring moor fire under control in Hope Valley