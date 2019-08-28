Whaley Bridge man jailed after raping two women in their own homes

A Whaley Bridge man who raped two women in their own homes has been jailed.

Jordan Nicholson raped both victims in just three weeks, despite them clearly telling him they did not want to have sex that night.

Liverpool Crown Court. Photo - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The 23-year-old, of Buxton Road, later apologised for his behaviour in Facebook posts but made no comment when quizzed by police and was due to stand trial denying two offences of rape on Tuesday.

But at the last minute he changed his pleas to guilty and was jailed for six years and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Sentencing him Judge Andrew Menary, QC, the Recorder of Liverpool, said that Nicholson had “an unhealthy interest in scenarios akin to non-consensual sex” while his victims slept in their own homes.

The city’s crown court heard that his first teenage victim had had a physical relationship with him but clearly indicated she did not want to have sex with him that night.

She awoke however to find him on top of her having sexual intercourse with her and their relationship ended soon afterwards.

Nicholson then formed a brief relationship with a young woman from Wigan and they too had physical relations.

One night she also told him she did not want sex with him but instead of respecting her wishes “you instead allowed your need or wish for sexual gratification to drive your actions,” said Judge Menary.

She awoke to find him raping her and had to push him away.

Myles Wilson, prosecuting, told how impact statements from the two victims showed they felt violated and were left traumatised then and since by his actions. One of them has been left suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and had to undergo counselling.

Anthony Rose, defending, said that Nicholson has no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty sparing the women, who were present in court, the ordeal of giving evidence.

He said the defendant came from a dysfunctional family and after they were evicted from their home he was left without a base or structure in his life. The rape charges were two of the most serious a man could face and he would have to live with the consequences.