“We all share the road so let’s be responsible”: Appeal to drivers after illegal parking causes chaos in the Peak District

Police have issued an appeal to drivers after a number of vehicles were parked illegally in Bakewell and Grindleford.

Derbyshire police issued a number of tickets to vehicles parked on Shutts Lane in Bakewell for parking on the Yellow Zig-Zag lines and to vehicles parked on B6521 Main Road Stretch in Grindleford for contravening the white line system on Sunday, October 12.

The vehicles that had parked contravening the white line system in Grindleford, had parked near a sign advising them of the offence by parking at the location and while there was spaces to park safely nearby.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Sadly, even with these signs in place motorists still commit offences putting themselves and other road users at risk.

"This is the reason that the Safer Neighbourhood Team will continue to enforce the prohibition of parking at these locations where a white line system is present.

"Yellow Zig-Zag Marking indicate a part of the road where motorists should not wait, stop or park a vehicle unless there a sign show specific times when restrictions are in place.

"Both yellow and white zigzags also areas that must be kept clear so that children and other road users can see clearly when crossing the road.

“We all share the road, so let’s be responsible and park properly!”