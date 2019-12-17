Warring Derbyshire couple spotted 'throwing bins at each other' in bizarre incident

An irate Derbyshire man kicked the wing mirrors off a neighbours car following a 40-minute row with his own partner in the street outside their house.

Colin Nash, aged 41, of Thorn Close, Fairfield, Buxton, was overheard by neighbours involved in the argument at around 10pm on November 29th.

Neighbours then witnessed the couple throwing bins at each other, before Nash walked over to the car and kicked both wing mirrors off the Landrover Discovery, Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court was told today, Monday, December 16.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court where Colin Nash appeared

Prosecuting, Sarah Hasland said: “A neighbour was in bed and she heard raised voices coming from the road outside and she saw the couple arguing. Then she heard a wheelie bin being moved and she saw them both throwing bins at each other - the row went on for about 40 minutes.”

She added that the car’s owner, who works as a farmer, was unable to get to work and had to hire car while his own behicle was repaired.

Nash was then seen to walk towards the Landrover, owned by neighbour David Leather, and kick both the wing mirrors, causing more than £1,800 of damage.

Defending, Ben Strelley said: “He’s pretty embarrassed about his actions. This is an unusual incident where’s he’s fallen out with his partner and ended up damaging a vehicle.”

Nash, who admitted criminal damage, was ordered to pay £1,877.10 in compensation, given a 12-month conditional discharge, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.