Warning to Buxton residents over misleading letter

The letter states it is from a non-profit orgnisation offering to put residents in touch with a free Government grant to fund improvements. It doesn’t state which particular grant but implies it is to do with energy funding.

However, the latest Green Homes Grant scheme for funding energy-efficient home improvements is now closed and no longer accepting new applications.

Derbyshire Trading Standards Service is now advising any residents who receives this letter to visit the government website at https://www.gov.uk/green-deal-energy-saving-measures for more information on the current scheme and what help is available before taking any further action.

Trading standards are warning Buxton residents of a misleading letter that is being posted through letterboxes in the town