Warning to Buxton residents over misleading letter
Residents in Buxton are being warned of a letter that is being posted to households which may be misleading.
The letter states it is from a non-profit orgnisation offering to put residents in touch with a free Government grant to fund improvements. It doesn’t state which particular grant but implies it is to do with energy funding.
However, the latest Green Homes Grant scheme for funding energy-efficient home improvements is now closed and no longer accepting new applications.
Derbyshire Trading Standards Service is now advising any residents who receives this letter to visit the government website at https://www.gov.uk/green-deal-energy-saving-measures for more information on the current scheme and what help is available before taking any further action.
To report an incident to trading standards, contact Citizens Advice on 0800 144 8848.