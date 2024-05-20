Warning as residents charged ‘extortionate amounts’ for garden works in the High Peak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers have issued a warning to High Peak residents following reports of issues with garden works.

Officers have received several complaints, mainly from elderly residents, who have had garden maintenance carried out at their properties and had been asked to pay extortionate amounts for the work carried out .

These reports have been made by residents in Buxton, Chapel en le Frith and Harpur Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gardeners called residents and offered to trim and cut down trees or bushes. They were at the properties for a very short period of time and after the work was carried out, they asked for payments in thousands of pounds.

Officers have received several complaints, mainly from elderly residents, who have had garden maintenance carried out at their properties and had been asked to pay extortionate amounts for the work carried out .

So far no residents, that the police are aware of, has handed over vast amounts of money.

A spokesperson for Buxton SNT said: “We advise residents NOT to employ or even negotiate with anyone who calls unarranged at properties. If you have an elderly neighbour and see they have workmen turn, please check on them and ensure they are not being scammed. All reputable tradespeople will be happy to give their details and be checked out.

“Remember by working together we can keep the High Peak A safe Place to Live and work.”