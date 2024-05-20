Warning as residents charged ‘extortionate amounts’ for garden works in the High Peak
Officers have received several complaints, mainly from elderly residents, who have had garden maintenance carried out at their properties and had been asked to pay extortionate amounts for the work carried out .
These reports have been made by residents in Buxton, Chapel en le Frith and Harpur Hill.
The gardeners called residents and offered to trim and cut down trees or bushes. They were at the properties for a very short period of time and after the work was carried out, they asked for payments in thousands of pounds.
So far no residents, that the police are aware of, has handed over vast amounts of money.
A spokesperson for Buxton SNT said: “We advise residents NOT to employ or even negotiate with anyone who calls unarranged at properties. If you have an elderly neighbour and see they have workmen turn, please check on them and ensure they are not being scammed. All reputable tradespeople will be happy to give their details and be checked out.
“Remember by working together we can keep the High Peak A safe Place to Live and work.”
Buxton SNT have a limited supply of ‘we do not buy from the door’ stickers to place in windows and any residents who would like to get them, should contact Buxton SNT on Facebook.