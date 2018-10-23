'Vulnerable blind female' assaulted and verbally abused on train

British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing to find a 'vulnerable blind female' who was assaulted and verbally abused on a train.

The incident occurred on board a train travelling from Sheffield to Stockport between 12.15pm and 12.55pm on September 19.

The woman was pushed out of her seat and verbally abused by a group of drunk passengers.

Officers attended and identified the suspects at the scene, but are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to get in touch.

A spokesperson for BTP said: "In particular, the victim is still yet to come forward. Officers would urge her to get in touch so they can get her account of the incident and offer their support.

"If you have information about the incident, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 260 of 19/10/18.

"Alternatively you can phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."