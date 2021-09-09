Urgent police appeal issued after 17-year-old girl goes missing from Hayfield

Hayfield teenager Amy Hall, 17, has not been seen since this afternoon

Amy Hall was last seen leaving home at about 1pm today. She has not returned and her family have not been able to contact her.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and in addition to having officers out searching for her, are now asking for the public’s help.

Amy was last seen wearing black leggings, a dark navy jacket, white Nike trainers, and was carrying a nude or beige over the shoulder bag.