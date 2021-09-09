Urgent police appeal issued after 17-year-old girl goes missing from Hayfield
Police are appealing for urgent help to find a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Hayfield.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:47 pm
Amy Hall was last seen leaving home at about 1pm today. She has not returned and her family have not been able to contact her.
Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and in addition to having officers out searching for her, are now asking for the public’s help.
Amy was last seen wearing black leggings, a dark navy jacket, white Nike trainers, and was carrying a nude or beige over the shoulder bag.
Anyone who has seen Amy or has any information is asked to contact police, quoting incident 595 of 9 September, by calling 101.