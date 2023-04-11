Unconscious walker airlifted to hospital after striking head against rock at Peak District beauty spot

Just before 5.30pm on Sunday, April 9, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to an incident at the summit of Win Hill in the Peak District.

A group spokesperson said: “A couple of walkers had come across a deeply unconscious individual near to the trig point and had called the police for assistance. Although there was some suspicion that they were under the influence, other passers-by had witnessed the casualty fall back and hit their head against a rock.

“Team members were deployed from Yorkshire Bridge, and due to the potential severity of the casualty’s situation, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Rescue 912 was requested to attend. The casualty was then packaged on to a mountain rescue stretcher, and loaded onto the Coastguard S92, before being flown alongside a team doctor to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.”