Two teenagers arrested in connection with attempted robberies

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:57 BST

Two teens have been arrested in connection with robbery offences.

The first incident happened when a woman walking through Pavilion Gardens in Buxton was twice asked for money at about 5.30pm on Saturday February, 15. She ran away from the scene and no money was taken from her.

Later that evening, two girls were approached and asked for money and a phone. The two suspects left the scene when the victim refused to hand over the items.

Two teenage boys have since been arrested in connection with the incidents and have now been bailed.

