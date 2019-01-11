Two mountain bikes stolen from Peak District home

Two mountain bikes were stolen from the garage of a house in a Peak District village.

The burglary in Bamford was reported on Tuesday, January 8, and is believed to have taken place between 2pm on Sunday, January 6 and 4pm on January 8.

The mountain bikes (pictured) are a Scott 720 Mountain bike with 29” wheels and a Marin Nail Trail with 26” wheels, both with upgraded gears and disc brakes and other modified extras.

An orange-coloured petrol chainsaw was also taken during the incident.

Call Derbyshire police and quote the reference number 19*11279.