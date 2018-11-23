Two-minute silence to be held for Derbyshire mum and her five-year-old son

A two-minute silence is to be held on Saturday night after the discover of two bodies thought to be a missing Derbyshire woman and her five-year-old son.

Police searching for Emma Silletts, 41, and her son Jenson Spellman, recovered two bodies from Valehouse Reservoir on Thursday.

Emma, from Dinting, Glossop, and Jenson, had been reported missing on Tuesday night at around 11.35pm.

Post-mortems to take place on bodies believed to be missing Derbyshire mum and her five-year-old son

Post-mortem tests are now due to take place to confirm how they died and confirm their identities, police have said.

A two-minute silence for Emma and Jenson is due to take place ahead of the Christmas lights switch-on in Glossop tomorrow (Saturday) night.

As well as the silence, a few words and a prayer will be said by the Reverend Rob Heeley from Holy Trinity Church, Dinting Vale. This will take place directly before the lights switch-on at 7pm.

A collection for the family is also taking place at the switch-on event.

Christ Church, Tintwistle will be open from 6pm to 7pm tonight (Friday) for anyone who wants to pray for the family, light a candle or have some quiet time.

Holy Trinity Church, Dinting Vale, is also open today for people to light candles, say a prayer or sit in quiet contemplation.