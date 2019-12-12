Two men arrested by police after short pursuit in Buxton

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft after a short pursuit with the police on Wednesday night (December 11) in Buxton.

Derbyshire Constabulary said they received an emergency call at about 11.30pm from a van owner at Glenmore Road.

The complainant said the two men had just broken into his van and stolen tools before driving off in a Fiat Punto.

"We passed a description of the car to all officers and the vehicle was sighted on the A6 at Dove Holes.

"Officers followed the car into Cheshire, where it stopped by our colleagues from that force," the police said.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving without due care and attention.

The police

A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle.

They remain in custody Thursday morning (December 12).