Two jailed for drug offences after being arrested in Chapel

Two people have been jailed for drug offences after being arrested in a car in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Bambanani Bacela, 26, of no fixed abode and Martina Furness, 31, of Fairfield Road, Buxton were both found guilty of possessing the heroin and cocaine with intent to supply, at a trial at Derby Crown Court.

The pair were arrested in a car outside an address on Marsh Way, Chapel, at which police were conducting a drug search in November last year.

Having pleaded not guilty, they were both found guilty, unanimously, by the jury for the two offences and were subsequently jailed for 27 months for each offence, to run concurrently.

The officer in the case, DC Damian Lowe, said: “I am pleased with the result of the trial. This type of activity causes concern to the community, leading to anti-social behaviour and other criminality.

“It shows that we will always act positively when we receive information about these issues and would urge anyone who is worried about such things to contact us.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing should contact police on 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.