Two churches in Harpur Hill targeted by heartless burglars

Police are investigating burglaries at two churches in the Harpur Hill area which happened this week.

The vestry area of St James Church on Harpur Hill Road was damaged and several brass and silver articles were stolen, including an alter cross, candlesticks, alms plates, chalices and a wafer box.

A brass bowl, brass candlesticks, brass flower vases and another metallic bowl were taken from Harpur Hill Methodist Church on Burlow Road.

The churches were targeted sometime between Sunday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 29.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "We would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or with any information about these incidents or the items."

Call police on 101 with any information.