Two charged in connection with Buxton burglaries

Two people have been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in the Buxton area.

By Louise Cooper
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:44 am

Heather Keeling, 21, of Harris Road, Harpur Hill and Jamie Browne, 32, of Dale Road, Buxton were arrested on March 29 in relation to several burglaries which took place between February 25 and March 28.

The pair appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Thursday (March 31).

Heather Keeling was charged with seven counts of burglary and one count of fraud by false representation and Jamie Browne was charged with six counts of burglary and one count of fraud by false representation.

Two people have been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in the Buxton area

He admitted the offences at court and is due to be sentenced on April 28 while she did not enter a plea.

Both have now been remanded into prison custody.

