Two charged in connection with Buxton burglaries

Heather Keeling, 21, of Harris Road, Harpur Hill and Jamie Browne, 32, of Dale Road, Buxton were arrested on March 29 in relation to several burglaries which took place between February 25 and March 28.

The pair appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Thursday (March 31).

Heather Keeling was charged with seven counts of burglary and one count of fraud by false representation and Jamie Browne was charged with six counts of burglary and one count of fraud by false representation.

He admitted the offences at court and is due to be sentenced on April 28 while she did not enter a plea.