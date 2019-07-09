Two arrested after assault and damage in Derbyshire village

Officers investigating alleged incidents of disorder, damage and an assault in the Chapel-en-le-Frith and Combs area during one evening are appealing for information.

The incidents all took place during the evening of Sunday, June 30.

At around 5pm a man driving on Horderns Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith, stopped his car as two men were stood talking the road. He sounded his horn to alert them, when the men became aggressive.

The driver then stopped his vehicle a short distance away, and was approached by the men who allegedly assaulted the driver.

Reports were later received about an assault and altercation involving two men at The New Inn, on Manchester Road, in Chapel-en-le-Frith, at around 7.45pm

At around 9pm, on Combs Road, Combs, it is believed the same two men shouted abuse at two other men, and a small fire which had been started in a field on the same road at around 11pm.

There was also an incident around the same time that evening on Combs Road where two men allegedly tried to pull another driver out of their vehicle.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard these incidents, or noticed two men in the area, on bicycles or on foot, with a young boy around this time.

A 39 year old man and a 37 year old man, both from Manchester, have been arrested on suspicion of causing public order, affray, criminal damage and an assault and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you have any information quote the reference number 19*339133 and name of the officer in the case, PC Kirsty Mellor, in any correspondence.