TV and vacuum cleaner stolen during Buxton burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at a home in Buxton.

A television and a vacuum cleaner were taken from the property on Corbar Road during the break-in.

A television and a vacuum cleaner were taken.

The incident happened sometime overnight between Saturday October 27 and Sunday October 28.

Police are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area, or has information which could assist their inquiries, to contact PCSO Linda Cook on 101, quoting the reference number 18*518637.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.