Trio walk free from court after conspiring to steal from Staffordshire Moorlands farms

Two brothers have been sentenced for their part in a conspiracy to steal from farms across the Staffordshire Moorlands.

Jordan and Norman Frost pleaded guilty, along with friend Dominic Daniels, to charges of conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal in relation to the crimes, which took place between November 2016 and January 2017.

Dominic Daniels

Property, including batteries and power tools, which were taken from farms across the Moorlands were discovered in searches.

Chief Inspector Mark Thorley, Area Commander for Staffordshire Moorlands Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We will not tolerate offenders who think they can treat farms and outbuildings as easy targets and we will continue to work to bring them before the courts.”

Jordan Frost, 25, and Norman Frost, 28, both of Hollywall Lane, Goldenhill, Stoke-on-Trent, and Dominic Daniels, 23, of Thornley Road, Burslem, were each handed 18-month suspended prison sentences at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Wednesday.

They were also ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 200 hours of unpaid work and an accredited thinking skills programme, as well as paying a victim surcharge of £170 and costs of £600.