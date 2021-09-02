Time trial bikes stolen from village near Buxton

Police were called to an address in Quarnford at 10.17am this morning (Thursday).

A total of four time-trial bikes were reported stolen from a secure garage after offenders are reported to have removed a corrugated steel panel in order to access the bikes, which are worth approximately £3,500 in total.

Policeare appealing for information after four time trial bikes were stolen from a village near Buxton

Officers believe the bikes were stolen between 8am on Wednesday (September 1) and 10am on Thursday (September 2).

The bikes are described as:

*A black Boardman road bike, worth approximately £400

*A rare ‘BH’ American Classic road bike, with a red and black frame, red tyres and white wheel rims, of unspecified value

*A blue Cervelo P3 road bike worth approximately £2,100

*A black Cervelo P2 bike worth around £1,000.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 166 of September 2.