Three vehicle collision leads to closure of A6 in Disley

The A6 was closed near Disley after a three vehicle collision on Monday.

By Lucy Ball
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 3:34 pm

The incident, which involved two vans and a car, occurred just past the White Lion pub at around 3.40pm.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “The collision between a silver Volkswagen Polo, a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a silver Vauxhall Combo van left one man needing hospital treatment at the Manchester Royal.

The A6 in Disley was closed on Monday following a three vehicle collision

"It is believed his injuries are neither life threatening or life changing and officer’s notes suggest it may be a broken wrist.

"There was also a small amount of fuel on the road which needed to be cleaned up before the road was reopened.”

Cheshire Police said they have not made any arrests at this point and are currently still investigating the collision.

