Three 'prolific' Buxton shoplifters sentenced for their crimes

Three 'prolific' shoplifters have appeared at court and been sentenced after stealing from stores in Buxton.

Steven Wood, 31, of Fairfield Road, Buxton was charged with one count of theft and also wanted for a recall to Prison after stealing cold meats from the McColls store in Spring Gardens, Buxton on August 3.

He appeared at North East Derbyshire and Dales Magistrates Court on August 14, and was sentenced to 14 days in prison and ordered to pay compensation.

Claire O'Connell, 28, of Fairfield Road, Buxton was chared charged with one count of theft and also wanted for a recall to prison after taking a number of items and leaving without paying in the McColls store in Spring Gardens, Buxton on August 3.

She appeared at North East Derbyshire and Dales Magistrates Court on August 13 and was sentenced to 14 days in prison and ordered to pay compensation.

Ben Reddy, 31, of Fairfield Road, Buxton was charged with five counts of theft from shops around the town between July 17-25.

He was ordered to pay costs, compensation, and a victim surcharge. He was also handed a community order with a curfew and a drug rehabilitation requirement.

