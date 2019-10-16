Three new PCSOs take to the streets of Buxton

Three new Police Community Support Officers who have stepped out on the streets of Buxton, Fairfield and the surrounding villages.

Mike Small, Joshua Sharp and Amanda Bardsley are the latest additions to the Safer Neighbourhood policing teams covering those areas, having recently completed their initial training at Derbyshire Police's headquarters in Ripley.

The trio who all live in the High Peak, have been working with other officers on the team for the past few weeks, spending time getting out on patrol, meeting local residents and community members, and helping to deal with local incidents.

Former restaurant manager Mike, has always had an interest in a career in the uniformed services, having a Dad and Uncles who were in the Royal Navy. Outside of work he enjoys hiking and caving, and has recently completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Joshua previously worked in home and property repairs and maintenance, but fancied a change in direction with his career. He has a young family, with two sons aged three and eight, but enjoys keeping fit in the gym and football when he gets the chance.

It’s a completely new role for Amanda also, who has previously worked in an off licence, but really wanted to do something community focussed.

Amanda’s claim to fame was having former Coronation Street actor Andrew Whyment, who used to play Kirk in the show, help her with her shopping after they accidentally and quite literally bumped into each other in Manchester.

PCSO Supervisor Lee Baker, of the High Peak Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, said: “I hope our local residents will join us in welcoming Mike, Joshua and Amanda to our Safer Neighbourhood policing teams as the new PCSOs for the Buxton area.

“They all have an interest in working as part of the community, and bring their own individual skills and experience to the role. They’ve been busy getting to know the area and meeting local residents, and I’m sure they’ll be a valuable asset to neighbourhood policing.”

To find out more about the work of the Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in the Buxton area, like their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BuxtonSNT.

You can also sign up to Derbyshire Alert to receive free community safety alerts, crime information and messages from your local Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, visit: www.derbyshirealert.co.uk.