Three men charged after fire at illegal waste site in Buxton

The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted three men for their roles in using a farm as an illegal waste site.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Kidd, Anthony Melland and Adam Swindells appeared at Derby Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 5, where they admitted depositing shredded waste at Great Low Farm in Buxton, between November 6 and 9, 2020. They were without an environmental permit and failed to keep waste transfer notes.

The court heard that on November 9, 2020, Derbyshire Fire Service attended the farm where shredded waste and tyres were on fire. Whilst tackling the fire a JCB Fastrac and trailer, driven by Swindells, arrived at the farm containing a further eight tonnes of shredded waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Police’s rural crime team and officials from the Environment Agency were called to the site and started a joint investigation. Officers arrested Melland, who was the landowner, driver Swindells and tractor owner Kidd.

The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted three men for their roles in using a Derbyshire farm as an illegal waste site following a fire.

Their mobile phones were also seized enabling the investigation team to gain evidence of the trio’s involvement in previous deposits. The downloads included Melland’s number saved in contacts as ‘Buxton tip’, and videos of the Fastrac and trailer in a field at the farm.

The trio originally denied the charges but changed their pleas on the day of the scheduled trial.

Joseph Kidd, 35, of Delamere Drive, Macclesfield, was fined £830, a victim surcharge of £83 and ordered to pay costs of £8,000. Anthony Melland, 54, of Great Low Farm, Buxton, was fined £432, a victim surcharge of £43 and ordered to pay costs of £2,000. And Adam Swindells, 30, of Wilbraham Road, Congleton, was fined £529, a victim surcharge of £53 and ordered to pay costs of £2,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Jones, lead investigator for the Environment Agency, said: “The Environment Agency takes its responsibility to protect people and the environment seriously.

“This site posed a significant environmental threat due to the high risk of fire and potentially significant impact to local communities and amenities.

“If anyone is suspicious of waste activities they should call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.”

Andy Shaw, from Derbyshire Police’s Rural Crime team, said: “Swindells, Kidd and Melland could have been in no doubt about their illegal activities and the potentially serious environmental and health related issues that they could have caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully, members of the public phoned the Fire Service reporting concerns about the large blaze the trio had set – and we were able to attend and swiftly arrest them.

“It is important to remember that this kind of crime is not victimless, and the resulting fines show the seriousness with which the courts take these matters. It also shows the excellent partnership working between the Force and Environment Agency.”