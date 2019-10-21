Three defendants face custody after an armed burglary at a Derbyshire man’s home

Two men and a youth have admitted being involved in an aggravated burglary at a man’s home in Derbyshire.

Derby Crown Court heard on Friday, October 18 how Lee Prendergast, 19, of Staplehurst Road, Manchester, and Damian Wilkinson, 20, of Old Road, Manchester, and a 17-year-old, from Manchester, burgled a property on Fairfield Road, Buxton, while the owner was at home.

The raid happened just after 7.10pm, on Tuesday, June 11, according to a previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing, when it was claimed that a neck-chain, a phone and a wallet were stolen.

All three defendants have pleaded guilty to committing aggravated burglary while in possession of a baseball bat and an extendable baton.

Wilkinson also pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon after, according to prosecuting barrister Sarah Slater, he had a CS pepper spray in his pocket.

Judge Shaun Smith QC said: “It is an aggravated burglary where three went in with some form of weapon to commit a burglary.”

He adjourned the case until November 21 for a youth offending team report for the 17-year-old and probation reports for Wilkinson and Prendergast to be considered before sentencing the defendants.

Prendergast and Wilkinson were remanded in custody and the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was released on bail until the next hearing.

Judge Smith warned the youth that he is not ruling out custody.

He also told Wilkinson and Prendergast: “I am not saying that when I get reports I am not sending you to prison because these are serious offences.

“But it is important I get as much information about you as possible to get the right sentence and that reflects your personal circumstances.”