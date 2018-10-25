Thieves swipe caravan from field- abandon it outside Bakewell fire station

Police are appealing for information after a caravan was stolen from a field in Bakewell.

The caravan was swiped from a small holding on Stanage Road sometime between 7pm and 9.45pm on Friday, October 19.

Police appeal.

The caravan was later found abandoned outside the entrance to Bakewell Fire Station, on Buxton Road.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or noticed a caravan being moved in the area.

If you think you can help, get in touch with police using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Rememberto to quote the reference number 18*504716 name of the officer in the case, PCSO Anthony Boswell, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send aprivate message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.