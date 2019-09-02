Thieves stole two powerboats from Buxton Sailing Club

Theives broke into the Errwood Reservoir Sailing Club in Buxton and stole two powerboats and other sailing equipment.

The theft took place sometime between 4.30pm on Saturday, August 31, and 6.40am the next day, at the club in Sandy Lane, off Long Hill, Buxton.

They cut through several padlocks to gain access to the site and then broke into a wooden shed and metal shipping containers.

They took a Sea Pro Rib boat with red inflatable tubes and white hull. It was fitted with a Mercury Marine engine.

The boat was on a single axle steel trailer with blue and white painted rollers, which was also stolen.

An inflatable red Quicksilver boat was also taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, quoting reference number 19000465138 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Joseph Hartshorn.

Send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact on Twitter, complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.