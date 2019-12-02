Thieves move car off drive to steal man's truck

A man from Chapel Road, Hayfield, woke up to find his truck missing – even though it had been blocked in by his wife’s car.

Pete Marsh’s white Mitsubishi Barbarian was ‘parked on the driveway alongside the hedge’ with his wife’s Toyota Yaris ‘behind it’.

Pete said: “Somehow the thieves pushed the Yaris off the drive and left it very neatly on the grass verge, by turning it 180-degrees.

“They then stole my truck, no broken windows or obvious damage, it was very professional.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We believe the incident took place between 9pm, on Saturday, November 23, and 4.15am the next morning.

“We would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone in the area with any CCTV, quoting the crime reference number 19000629131.”

Pete added: “We moved to Hayfield fairly recently, thinking that we were moving away from crime-ridden suburbia.”