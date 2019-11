Some of the defendants to have been jailed in October were dealt with at Chesterfield magistrates' court, Derby magistrates' court and Derby Crown Court. This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Thief Carl Hitchman Carl Hitchman, 41, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover, who has been jailed for 23 weeks at Chesterfield magistrates' court after he admitted a theft and an attempted burglary.

2. Shoplifter Joanna Mulvey Joanna Mulvey, 34, of Jawbones Hill, Chesterfield, who has been jailed for 16 weeks at Chesterfield magistrates' court after she admitted four thefts and breaching a suspended sentence.

3. Sex offender John Brown John Brown, 56, of Crowscroft Road, Pilsley, was jailed at Derby Crown Court for 18 years after he was found guilty of two counts of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and two counts of child rape.

4. Offender Steven Partridge Steven Partridge, 33, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, who has been jailed at Derby Crown Court for a year after admitting an attempted burglary.

