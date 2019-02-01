These are the criminals jailed in Derbyshire in January - in pictures

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public. People featured are either from Derbyshire, were jailed in Derbyshire courts, or committed the crimes in Derbyshire.



Adam Yunus of Hamstead Road, Birmingham, was jailed for 25 years after being found guilty of attempted murder following a shooting in Derby.

2. Csaba Kiss Kiss was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting 22 sexual offences. He would ride his bike close to his victim before touching them and cycling away. The offences took place in Derby city centre.

3. David Claridge Claridge, of Flamsteed Crescent, Chesterfield, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting assaulting his partner by beating.

4. David Price Price, of Wood Avenue, Creswell, was jailed for 20 weeks after admitting assaulting his wheelchair bound father by beating.

