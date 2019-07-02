Ten clues you have a cannabis factory next door to you
These are some of the signs you may have a cannabis a factory in your neighbourhood.
Factories can be based in houses, industrial units or commercial premises. Here's some things to look out for.
1. House always in darkness
Curtains remain shut all day, windows remain closed and may be taped-up to stop people seeing in. You might spot a chink of very bright light coming through cracks.
Kate Cronin
jpimedia
2. Smell
Its going to stink. Especially in the last couple of weeks before harvest. If you dont know what cannabis smells like, its quite sweet and a bit like tomato plants on a hot day.
Kate Cronin
jpimedia
3. Strange deliveries
People might bring lots of building, lighting and ventilation equipment into the venue. Plywood is used to separate different growing rooms.
Kate Cronin
jpimedia
4. Excessive security
Cannabis farms often have reinforced doors, strong locks, and fences and gates built where there were none previously to stop intruders.
Kate Cronin
jpimedia
