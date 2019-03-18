Teenagers released under investigation after boys suffer knife wounds in Buxton

Two teenagers arrested after an alleged assault in Buxton have been released under investigation.

The teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The incident occurred on Friday night

Teens arrested after boys suffer knife wounds in Buxton

It follows an incident on Friday night in the multi-storey car park at the Pavilion Gardens at around 9pm.

Two 17-year-old boys were treated for minor injuries caused by a knife.

Police appeal after 'serious assault' in Buxton

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting the reference 19*133733.