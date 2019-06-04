Teenager recovers from surgery after attack at Peak District rave

A teenage boy is recovering from surgery after an attack at a rave in the Peak District.

The 17-year-old was operated on and is in a stable condition today (Tuesday) after he was struck over his head at a rave at Lady Cannings Plantation, Ringinglow.

Lady Cannings Plantation

A 20-year-old man arrested over the incident has been released on bail.

Teenager seriously injured in attack at Peak District rave

Emergency services were alerted to the attack at 4.18am on Sunday, June 2.

South Yorkshire Police said the injured boy was ‘assaulted with an unknown weapon’.

Former Chesterfield chip shop owner on trial over alleged terror plot

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 178 of June 2.

These are the faces of the 13 people jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire in May