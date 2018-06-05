Teenager left with broken nose after assault in Buxton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was knocked unconscious and left with a broken nose following an assault in Buxton.

The incident happened at around 3.20am on Sunday May 20, when the 17-year-old was punched in the face on Scarsdale Place, near to Level 2.

Witnesses or anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call PC Amy Watson on 101, quoting reference 18000229644 or send her a message online via the Contact Us page of the Derbyshire police website.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, questioned and released under investigation while inquiries continue.