Suspended sentence for abusive High Peak man who pinned partner down and kicked her in the stomach

A High Peak man who hit his partner with a metal highchair, threw a mop bucket and mop at her and kicked her in the stomach and took a photo of her as she lay on the ground has been given a suspended prison sentence.

During the first assault on 9 May 2021, Daniel Maddocks pinned the woman down by her arms and started shouting in her face.

When she pulled her knees to her chest and tried to push him away, he kicked her in the legs and stomach before throwing toys at her, hitting her in the leg and hip.

He then kicked her legs repeatedly.

On 3 June 2021, Maddocks threw a full plate of food at the woman, followed by another seven plates.

One of the plates broke on her head causing a cut.

He then hit her with a metal highchair, threw a full mop bucket at her and hit her with the mop.

Maddocks then punched the woman in the back of the neck.

When she slipped on the wet floor, banging her head as she fell backwards, Maddocks took a photo of her lying on the floor before leaving the property.

Maddocks was arrested after the woman reported the incidents.

The 37-year-old was subsequently charged with two counts of assault.

He admitted the charges and appeared at Manchester Crown Court on 10 January when he was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activity.

Maddocks, of Whitfield Avenue, Glossop, was also given a restraining order preventing him from having any contact with the woman.

PC Mike Small, who led the investigation, said: “Maddocks subjected this woman to an appalling campaign of abuse, calling her names and assaulting her.

“In her own words, his actions put her through hell and left her feeling a shell of herself.

“I’d like to thank her for her courage in coming forward and reporting these matters to us, and for her patience and support throughout the court process.

“I hope the fact that Maddocks has now been convicted for these offences will go some small way towards helping her to look to the future.”

Domestic abuse help and support is available on the Derbyshire Constabulary website.