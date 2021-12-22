Suspected stolen property recovered in connection with Chapel-en-le-Frith burglary

Officers received a call just before 8.10pm on Monday December 20 from a resident on Horse Fair Avenue who had discovered a property had been targeted.

They also passed details to officers of a vehicle in the area which had been acting suspiciously.

A report was also received just before 8.50pm of two people on Elnor Lane at Whaley Bridge who were thought to have been acting suspiciously.

Police have recovered suspected stolen property after attending reports of a burglary in Chapel-en-le-Frith

Officers carried out searches of the area where both incidents had been reported and discovered a vehicle in Smalldale. A number of items were found inside the vehicle, which are believed to have been stolen.

Detective Inspector Josh Parker said: “Enquiries are ongoing into these incidents and we would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the areas around the time, have CCTV or dashcam footage, or with any information which could help.

“We would also urge people in the High Peak to make sure their cars, homes and any sheds, garages or any outbuildings are secure, and if anyone notices anything suspicious to report it to us.”