Suspected gang member from Northern Ireland dies following police raid in Buxton

A suspected gang member from Northern Ireland has died following a police raid in Buxton.

Derbyshire Constabulary officers carried out a search warrant at a property in the town on Friday morning on behalf of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Derbyshire Constabulary has issued a statement following the man's death.

A force spokesperson said: "Shortly after that warrant was carried out at 7.30am, a man inside the property was taken ill.

"Despite first aid being administered by our officers, the 54-year-old man was later pronounced dead."

The spokesperson added: "We have referred ourselves to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), which has now launched an investigation into the circumstances.

"As a result, we are unable to make any further comment."

According to our sister title Belfast News Letter, the person who died was Cyril McGuinness, also known as 'Dublin Jimmy' - one of the men suspected of the abduction, assault and torture of a Northern Ireland businessman called Kevin Lunney.

It is understood Mr McGuinness, originally from the Derrylin area, was being treated as a chief suspect in the investigation into Mr Lunney's abduction.

It is thought Mr McGuinness, who was well-known to the authorities on both sides of the border, was 'lying low' in England amid the intense public and police focus on the crime.

Mr Lunney, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) in County Fermanagh, was abducted close to his home in September.

The gang took Mr Lunney across the border where they viciously assaulted him, breaking one of his legs, slicing his face with a blade and carving the letters QIH on his chest before pouring bleach over him.

The attack came amid five years of co-ordinated intimidation of businesses which own companies formerly run by Irish business tycoon, Sean Quinn.

The Quinn family has consistently condemned and distanced themselves from those attacking the new owners.

Detective Chief Inspector, of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: "The investigation is continuing at pace.

"This was a truly horrific crime and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana and now also Derbyshire Constabulary to try and bring the perpetrators to justice."

