Suspected drugs and tobacco discovered during raid at Derbyshire farm

A man has been arrested after suspected drugs and tobacco and a large amount of plant equipment were recovered during a raid.

Derbyshire Constabulary's rural crime team executed the warrant at a farm in Longcliffe.

The team found a large amount of high-value plant equipment, which officers believe to have been stolen.

They also discovered what they believe to be drugs and tobacco.

A 31-year-old man, of Overseal, was arrested in connection with the theft of plant equipment and possessing drugs.

He has been released while investigations continue.

Inquiries are continuing to identify the rightful owners of the equipment.

