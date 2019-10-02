Staff threatened with 'knife and screwdriver' in Derbyshire petrol station robbery

A police appeal has been sparked after two men have robbed a petrol station in Derbyshire.

A dark blue Mercedes drove onto the forecourt of the Spa at Hathersage at about 9.10am on Tuesday, October 1 and then drove to the car park at the back.

Two men got out and went into the office cabin at the back of the petrol station. One was holding a screwdriver and the other was holding a knife. They threatened a member of staff before taking cash and driving off toward Sheffield.

The man holding the knife is described as being in his late 30s or early 40s and around 6ft tall. He wore grey tracksuit bottoms and a blue tracksuit top.

The man with the screwdriver is in his 20s, about 5ft 10ins tall and slim. He wore all black. They are both white and had balaclavas over their faces.

Police want to speak to witnesses or anyone who was in the area from 9am onwards and who has dash cam footage of their journey.

If you can help, call 101- quoting reference quoting reference 19*523258.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.

READ MORE: THESE ARE THE FACES OF THE 16 PEOPLE JAILED IN DERBYSHIRE FOR SERIOUS CRIMES IN SEPTEMBER