South Normanton man faces trial for grooming

A South Normanton man has been charged with grooming an underage child.

Kevin Hemming, 56, of Shiner's Way, was charged with two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of attempting to cause a child to look at an image of sexual activity, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The offences are alleged to have taken place, between June 7,and June 29 2018.

Because of the seriousness of the charges, the case must be heard at crown court.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on November 29.

For more cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.